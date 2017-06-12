Sweet Remedy: Eating Grapes May Help Prevent Tooth Decay

Grapes are the new wonder berries that are being praised for their powerful antioxidants called flavonoids. These help in fighting free radicals in the body and reduce the incidence of inflammation that can be a cause of many chronic ailments. They are also rich sources of vitamin A and vitamin C in addition to essential minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and selenium. Regular consumption of grapes has been known to be helpful in treating constipation, indigestion and kidney disorders and now; a new study indicates that they may also prevent tooth decay. A group of Scientists from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry have found a natural compound in grapes that can strengthen your teeth and also boost the strength of fillings.The team suggests that grape seed extract may help reduce the incidence of tooth extractions by increasing the longevity of resin fillings or tooth-coloured fillings that typically last for only five to seven years. Grape seed extract is derived as a by-product of wine making and has been credited for health benefits like improved heart function and better blood circulation. The results of this new study, published in the journal of Dental Research, show that the grape seed extract can toughen dentin which is a type of tissue that makes up the bulk of the tooth and it lies beneath the hard external enamel. Therefore, when any damage is caused to your teeth, the remaining structure is retained with the help of fillings and grape seed extracts can make the bond with the materials used stronger.A lot of people opt for resin fillings as they are look better, but a big problem with them is that they may not be as tough as amalgam fillings that can last up to 10 to 15 years or more. Researchers suggest that this problem can be fixed by using grape seed extract. When tooth decay occurs, the fillings start to deteriorate and the seal is lost. In this case, the resin bond to the dentin can be strengthened with the help of grape seed extract and that may also help in preventing further tooth decay.The researchers explain that one of the main causes of tooth decay is the production of acid from plaque which builds up on your teeth. If plaque is not cleared frequently, the acid it releases can begin to damage the surface of your tooth causing holes that are commonly known as cavities. The cavity begins to eat away at the second level of tooth material that lies beneath the enamel which is the dentin and that can impact the fillings too. According to the, interlocking the resin and the dentin provides better adhesion and reduces the chances of tooth decay.