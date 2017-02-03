Pakistan 'Eye-Popping' Boy Becomes Internet Sensation

A 14-year-old Pakistani boy from Lahore in Pakistan has become an internet sensation for his bizarre 'eye popping' skills. Ahmed Ali possesses a bizarre talent of squeezing his eyes out beyond eye sockets by over 10 mm."Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out. I thought I had damaged my eye or something but realised it did not cause any harm to my eye," says Ahmed.The 14-year-old boy's videos have become an instant hit on social media sites in Pakistan. He now plans to register his unique talent in the Guinness Book.Ahmed's ophthalmologist initially suggested him to get rid of this bizarre habit but looking at his expertise, he motivated him to go after the Guinness Record.