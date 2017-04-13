Mother Of All Bombs (MOAB): 10 Things To Know About GBU-43, The Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb

When 'Mother Of All Bombs' (MOAB) was first tested,a huge mushroom cloud was seen from 32 kilometers away

New Delhi: The United States on Thursday dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb, GBU-43, targeting an ISIS complex in Afghanistan. Also known as the 'Mother Of All Bombs', the bomb was dropped in a 'tunnel complex' of the Achin district of Nangarhar province, close to the border with Pakistan. This is the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in the battlefield. The extent of damage caused by the MOAB is not yet clear. According to the White House, the operation targeted "a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely, making it easier for them to target U.S. military advisers and Afghan forces in the area."