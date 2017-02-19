Malaysia Searching For Four More North Korean Suspects In Kim Jong Nam Death

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Malaysian police said on Sunday that they were looking for four more North Korean suspects in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Malaysian police arrested a North Korean man on Friday in connection to the murder of Kim Jong Nam.Two female suspects, one an Indonesian and the other carrying Vietnamese travel documents, have also been arrested, while a Malaysian man has been detained.Kim Jong Nam died on Monday after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was catching a flight to Macau. South Korean and U.S. officials have said he was assassinated by North Korean agents.