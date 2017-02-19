Budget
Malaysia Searching For Four More North Korean Suspects In Kim Jong Nam Death

World | | Updated: February 19, 2017 13:12 IST
Malaysian police arrested a North Korean man on Friday in connection to the murder of Kim Jong Nam.

Kuala Lumpur:  Malaysian police said on Sunday that they were looking for four more North Korean suspects in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Two female suspects, one an Indonesian and the other carrying Vietnamese travel documents, have also been arrested, while a Malaysian man has been detained.

Kim Jong Nam died on Monday after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was catching a flight to Macau. South Korean and U.S. officials have said he was assassinated by North Korean agents.
