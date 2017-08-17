Barcelona Attack Terrorists Believed To Be Holed Up In Bar: Live Updates

Barcelona: A number of people were injured when a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas on Thursday, police said. Local media said at least two people have died. "Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van, many injuries," a statement from the police said. The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said. The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona's busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night. Police announced the incident was a terror attack. vehicles have been used as weapons in several terror attacks in Europe in recent years.
Barcelona taxis are giving free rides to people attempting to get home to loved ones, report residents.
First images of the van are now emerging from the scene.
News agency Reuters says at least 13 dead in van crash in Barcelona city centre, reports Cadena SER radio, citing police sources.
One person suspected of driving a van into pedestrians on one of the busiest streets of Barcelona on Thursday was holed up in a bar, a Spanish police source said.
"One of the attackers is holed up in a bar," said the source, who declined to be named, adding that police were looking for a total of two suspects over the attack which has left at least two people dead.
Reuters reports that it is still not clear if the two armed men who have entrenched themselves in a bar were the drivers of the van.
There may be a hostage situation where the attackers are holed up, say some local media reports.
What we know
-A van crashed into dozens of people in the centre of Barcelona
-Two people dead, at least 20 injured say local media
-Police described the incident as a "terrorist attack".
-Police are still looking for the attackers
Police say they're still looking for driver of vehicle that slammed into the crowd in Barcelona.
Catalan police say they have activated protocols for attack, but cannot confirm motive behind Barcelona van crash: Reuters
Two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van mowed down dozens of people, El Periodico newspaper reports.
El Periodico reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information.
It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van.
Spain's El Periodico newspaper says there between 20 to 25 injured, citing police sources.
Police in Barcelona request people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors. "If you are ok, please Inform your family using social networks to avoid the collapse of phone lines," they said.
Perpetrators of van incident in Barcelona holed up in a bar, reports Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources.
Police have blocked access to the area. "There are helicopters all over," a resident tells NDTV.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he was in contact with authorities. The priority was to attend to the injured, he said on Twitter.
