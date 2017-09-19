LIVE: 'Myanmar Will Ensure Secure Environment For All Communities,' Says Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi's refusal so far to defend the Rohingya has enraged the international community.

Here are the live updates on Aung San Suu Kyi's speech on Rohingyas:

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will break her near-silence on communal violence scorching through Rakhine state, in a televised speech on a Rohingya refugee crisis that has shocked the world and prompted the United Nations to accuse the country's army of ethnic cleansing. Around 40,000 Rohingyas have settled in India. About 16,000 are registered with the United Nation's refugee agency.The United Nations' top human rights body has criticised the government plan to deport Rohingyas, saying India "cannot carry out collective expulsions, or return people to a place where they risk torture or other serious violations."