LIVE: 'Myanmar Will Ensure Secure Environment For All Communities,' Says Aung San Suu Kyi

World | Edited by | Updated: September 19, 2017 09:17 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi's refusal so far to defend the Rohingya has enraged the international community.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will break her near-silence on communal violence scorching through Rakhine state, in a televised speech on a Rohingya refugee crisis that has shocked the world and prompted the United Nations to accuse the country's army of ethnic cleansing. Around 40,000 Rohingyas have settled in India. About 16,000 are registered with the United Nation's refugee agency.The United Nations' top human rights body has criticised the government plan to deport Rohingyas, saying India "cannot carry out collective expulsions, or return people to a place where they risk torture or other serious violations."

 

Here are the live updates on Aung San Suu Kyi's speech on Rohingyas:

 


Sep 19, 2017
09:17 (IST)
Sep 19, 2017
09:13 (IST)
Myanmar 'feels deeply for suffering' of all groups in Rakhine: Aung San Suu Kyi   
Sep 19, 2017
09:13 (IST)
Sep 19, 2017
09:12 (IST)
Aung Suu Kyi says Myanmar does not fear 'international scrutiny' over Rohingya crisis: AFP
Sep 19, 2017
09:08 (IST)
We are committed to the restoration of peace, stability and the rule of law, says Aung San Suu Kyi.
Sep 19, 2017
09:08 (IST)
Aung San Suu Kyi: People expect us to make things okay in a very short span of time. 18 months is a very short period of time to solve the crisis. We will rise to the challenge over time
Sep 19, 2017
09:07 (IST)
Sep 19, 2017
09:04 (IST)
Aung San Suu Kyi has started her televised address.
Sep 19, 2017
08:21 (IST)
Rohingya Refugees Tell Of New Violence; Call For Myanmar Sanctions
Rohingya Muslims fleeing a Myanmar military offensive arrived in Bangladesh on Monday with fresh accounts of violence and arson as a rights group called for sanctions and an arms embargo to stop what the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing.
Sep 19, 2017
08:16 (IST)
All Eyes On Aung San Suu Kyi As Myanmar Leader Breaks Silence On Rohingya Crisis
Aung San Suu Kyi's refusal so far to defend the Rohingya over nearly a month of violence has baffled and enraged an international community that once feted her as the champion of Myanmar's democracy struggle.
