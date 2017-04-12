Dortmund Bus Explosion: Police Say Blasts Were 'Targeted Attack'

German police said Tuesday that they believe the three explosions that rocked Dortmund's team bus ahead of a Champions League game were directly targeted at the club."We are assuming that they were a targeted attack against the Dortmund team," said Dortmund city's police chief Gregor Lange.He added that an explosive-like item was found at the team's hotel after the blasts, but it did not ignite.Local prosecutors also revealed that a letter has been found close to the site of the blasts, which struck shortly after the team bus drove off from the squad's hotel."Its authenticity is being verified," prosecutor Sandra Luecke told journalists, without giving details on its contents.