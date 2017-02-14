Donald Trump Appears To Rule Out Supreme Court Appeal Over Travel Ban

The Trump administration appears to have dismissed an immediate appeal of the president's travel ban before the Supreme Court, according to a Justice Department filing on Monday.The filing in a Seattle court asked the federal judge who suspended President Donald Trump's travel ban not to conduct further proceedings until an appeals court has reviewed the matter again.The move follows two judicial setbacks for the White House -- a February 3 nationwide ban by US District Judge James Robart in Seattle, and a ruling Thursday by San Francisco's Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upholding his suspension."At this time, defendants believe the appropriate course is to postpone any further proceedings in the district court," Justice Department lawyers wrote of the Seattle court.The Trump administration asked that Robart take no action over the lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota while the San Francisco court decides whether a larger set of judges will reconsider Thursday's decision a panel of three judges who turned down the government's request to reinstate the president's travel ban.His order temporarily barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States for 90 days, as well as all refugees for 120 days -- except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.