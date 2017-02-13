Lahore Bomb Blast: Several Feared Dead Outside Pakistan's Punjab Assembly

A blast has taken place in Pakistan's Lahore, outside the gates of the assembly house of Punjab province, in which 7 people have died and at least 40 have been injured. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the blast was a suicide attack. Pakistani media reported that the blast took place early this evening on Mall Road, a busy locality. A vehicle, presumably filled with explosives, had blown up while a protest was in progress in the area.Quoting Pakistani media, news agency ANI reported that several police personnel were among the deceased. There was heavy police presence in the area in view of the protest.Last year, a bombing had taken place in a public park of the city that killed nearly 70 people.More details are awaited.