13-Year-Old Pakistani Boy Asked For Salary. Owner Chopped His Hand Off

A woman in Pakistan's Punjab chopped off a 13-year-old boy's right hand with a fodder cutting machine for allegedly demanding for his salary.According to the boy's mother, Jannat Bibi, Irfan was employed at Shafqat Bibi's house in Safdarabad for a salary of Rs 3,000, as told to the police."Last week Shafqat Bibi got furious with Irfan when he demanded salary. She cut his right hand with a fodder cutting machine to teach him a lesson that he demands salary but doesn't complete his job of feeding the cattle," she said.The incident took place in Sheikhupura village, 50 kilometres from Lahore.He was shifted to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, his mother said.The Safdarabad police refused to register a case when the family approached them.However, Ms Jannat moved to the district and sessions court that directed the police to register a case against those involved in the incident.The police yesterday registered a case against Shafqat Bibi, her brother Zafar Tarrar and two others who were involved in the case. Shafqat Bibi's brother was later arrested.Pakistan Punjab's Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from the police about the incident. He said the culprits involved in torture and amputation of the boy be arrested and should be dealt with according to the law.