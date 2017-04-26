Harbhajan Singh Tweets PM Modi About 'Racist, Abusive' Jet Airways Pilot

Jet Airways says that it has initiated a full-fleged investigation into the incident.

@narendramodi sir this pilot BERND HOESSLIN working @jetairways calld my fellow indian (U BLOODY INDIAN GET OUT OF FLIGHT) pl take action - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017

So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017

Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017

Strict action must b taken &such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017