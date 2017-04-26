Harbhajan Singh Tweets PM Modi About 'Racist, Abusive' Jet Airways Pilot

@narendramodi sir this pilot BERND HOESSLIN working @jetairways calld my fellow indian (U BLOODY INDIAN GET OUT OF FLIGHT) pl take action- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
Strict action must b taken &such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017
The incident Harbhajan Singh was referring to allegedly took place on a Chandigarh-Mumbai Jet Airways flight on April 3. Passenger Pooja Gujaral was travelling with a wheelchair-bound friend. According to her post on Facebook, when the flight arrived in Mumbai, her friend's wheelchair didn't reach him at his seat. This is when the pilot came and screamed at them for checking-in his wheelchair and delaying the flight, she explained. Something which, she says, was allowed by the airline. "He got really mad at me and started screaming and pushed my hand saying 'GET OUT' ! I moved him aside and warned him not to touch me ! He said 'u bloody Indian' and that's when I gave him hell. My friend who is specially challenged intervened to help but he was nasty and rude to him too," she added.
Ms Gujral further added that the crew intervened and apologised but the pilot didn't stop abusing.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways said they regret the incident and have initiated a probe. In a statement to NDTV, they said, "corrective action will be taken after due investigation. The airline has, as per policy, initiated a full-fledged investigation, based on specific inputs from guests, concerned departments and agencies".
Ms Gujral also mentioned in one of the comments section on her post that on 5th April she filed a non cognisable complaint because police refused to file an FIR.
The cricketer's tweets come at a time when Jet Airways' Indian pilots' union raised concerns about the 'racist approach' of expat pilots in the airline and asked them to barred from the cockpit. Jet Airways has nearly 60 expat commanders, who mainly operate its Boeing 737 and ATR fleet.
(With inputs from PTI)
Click here for more trending stories.