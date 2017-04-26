Harbhajan Singh Tweets PM Modi About 'Racist, Abusive' Jet Airways Pilot

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 26, 2017 16:20 IST
Jet Airways says that it has initiated a full-fleged investigation into the incident.

New Delhi:  In a series of angry tweets posted today, cricketer Harbhajan Singh brought attention to an alleged incident of racism and assault by a Jet Airways pilot. According to his tweets, the pilot named Bernd Hoesslin racially abused and assaulted two passengers on the flight, one of them being a person with physical disability. While it is not clear if Harbhajan was a witness to the incident, the cricketer sought strict action against the pilot as he tweeted to PM Modi. "Such things should not be allowed or tolerated in our country," he said in one of his tweets.
 
The incident Harbhajan Singh was referring to allegedly took place on a Chandigarh-Mumbai Jet Airways flight on April 3. Passenger Pooja Gujaral was travelling with a wheelchair-bound friend. According to her post on Facebook, when the flight arrived in Mumbai, her friend's wheelchair didn't reach him at his seat. This is when the pilot came and screamed at them for checking-in his wheelchair and delaying the flight, she explained. Something which, she says, was allowed by the airline. "He got really mad at me and started screaming and pushed my hand saying 'GET OUT' ! I moved him aside and warned him not to touch me ! He said 'u bloody Indian' and that's when I gave him hell. My friend who is specially challenged intervened to help but he was nasty and rude to him too," she added.

Ms Gujral further added that the crew intervened and apologised but the pilot didn't stop abusing.
 
 
 


Meanwhile, Jet Airways said they regret the incident and have initiated a probe. In a statement to NDTV, they said, "corrective action will be taken after due investigation. The airline has, as per policy, initiated a full-fledged investigation, based on specific inputs from guests, concerned departments and agencies".

Ms Gujral also mentioned in one of the comments section on her post that on 5th April she filed a non cognisable complaint because police refused to file an FIR.

The cricketer's tweets come at a time when Jet Airways' Indian pilots' union raised concerns about the 'racist approach' of expat pilots in the airline and asked them to barred from the cockpit. Jet Airways has nearly 60 expat commanders, who mainly operate its Boeing 737 and ATR fleet.

(With inputs from PTI)

