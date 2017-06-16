Father's Day 2017: The Best Father's Day Quotes To Share With Your Dad Happy Father's Day!

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Do you have the perfect card for your dad on Father's Day, but struggling with what to write inside? Or do you want to put up a social media post for him, but don't know what to say? Putting your feelings into words is not always easy. Luckily, here are some Father's Day quotes that you can use. Share these sweet Father's Day quotes on fatherhood and its joys and struggles with your dad and bring a smile on his face. Happy Father's Day!



"Without my dad, I wouldn't be here." - Maria Sharapova



"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." - Jim Valvano



"To the world you are a dad. To our family you are the world." - Unknown



"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." - Liza Minnelli



"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song." - Pam Brown



"My role model is my dad." - Seann William Scott



"Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it." - Mike Myers



"Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes." - Gloria Naylor



"It's an ongoing journey being a dad." - Liam Neeson



"The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." - Tim Russert



"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert



"My father used to say that it's never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, 'You never know what you can accomplish until you try.'" - Michael Jordan



We wish all the dads a very happy Father's Day!



