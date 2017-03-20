Indian-Origin Man Bidhya Sagar Das Charged With Murdering 1-Year-Old In London, Arrested

London: Scotland Yard, UK's premier investigation agency, has arrested an Indian-origin man on charges of murdering a one-year-old boy and attacking his twin sister in north London's Finsbury Park area. The arrest comes after the investigators launched an elaborate manhunt to track down the suspect. The girl, who is reportedly criticial, is undergoing treatment at an east London hospital.
According to the police, the 33-year-old accused Bidhya Sagar Das also lived in the flat in Finsbury Park, where the incident took place. Das was arrested nearly six km away from the crime scene in the London borough of Hackney, according to a report in Independent. Das, who worked night-shifts in a hotel, had recently quit his job.The detectives suspected the incident to be a "domestic" issue.
"The incident is believed to be domestic," the police had said, in a statement, before the arrest was made.
"Detectives are urgently trying to trace a man who at the flat shortly before the injured children were found, but left before emergency services were called. The man has not been seen since this time," the statement added.
The police said that neighbours reported a woman, believed to be the twins' mother, rushing out of the flat around 11 pm on Saturday. The neighbours added that the woman was screaming, "My children, my children".
"We heard the noise and went to the room. The boy was already dead. We are in shock. You wouldn't expect something like this," said an eye-witness Mihai Manea.
"When I saw the police, I thought somebody got drunk or got into a fight, since it was a Saturday night. But I wouldn't imagine murder," she added.
The boy, who was reportedly attacked by a hammer, was declared dead before 1 am after the children were taken to a hospital. The police confirmed that the victims' family has been made aware of the incident and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.
(with inputs from PTI)