'Wish You Were Our PM': Pak Woman Tweets Sushma Swaraj After Visa Help

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has won much affection from people on social media for her prompt responses and help. Millions of grateful Indians have now been joined by a woman from Pakistan, whose wish may not please her Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif."Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed," read a tweet from Hijaab Asif. Ms Asif had sought intervention from Ms Swaraj on behalf of a Pakistani national who wants to have medical treatment in India.Ms Swaraj stepped in and soon after, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad tweeted:Ms Asif was profuse in her gratitude:A number of Pakistanis travel to India for medical treatment - several hospitals have reported receiving as many as 500 patients a month. But the medical visa process has slowed down after a Pakistani military court sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on allegations of espionage.As Pakistan failed to respond to India's pleas for consular access to Mr Jadhav, Ms Swaraj tore into Pakistan's Foreign Ministry adviser Sartaj Aziz, saying he "did not have the courtesy" to acknowledge her letters on Mr Jadhav. She then tweeted that Pakistani citizens needing a medical visa for India must have a letter from their foreign ministry.Earlier this month, she helped Osama Ali, a man from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir who needed visa to come to Delhi to get treatment for his liver tumour. Mr Ali said Mr Aziz had refused to write to the Indian High Commission for his visa. Ms Swaraj pointed out that Mr Ali, being a resident of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which belongs to India, did not need any letter from Pakistan.Before asking Indian officials to look into Ms Asif's case, Ms Swaraj had also taken a dig at Mr Aziz, asking if he refused to provide a letter in "such a serious case".Ms Asif, though, is not the only Pak national who received help from the foreign minister. Earlier this week, in response to a tweet from a man who married a Pakistani woman and wanted visa for her, Ms Swaraj had tweeted, "Indian daughters and daughters in law from Pakistan or any other country are always welcome".