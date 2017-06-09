Why Diljit Dosanjh Is Crediting A Troll For The Idea Of His Film Super Singh Diljit Dosanjh said: "A troll had made a poster and shared it on social media. It had Superman's body and my face. I really liked it, that's when I decided that one day, I would make this"

Mumbai: Highlights Diljit Dosanjh wanted to make Super Singh for a long time It took one and a half year to find a producer for this film, he said Super Singh is touted as the first Punjabi superhero film Super Singh - touted as the first Punjabi superhero film. This will be Diljit's fourth collaboration with director Anurag Singh. Before this, the two have given hits like Jatt And Juliet (Part 1 and 2) and Punjab 1984. Super Singh has been in the planning stages for a long time. Diljit explains why: "It took one and a half year to find a producer for this film. The budget is quite high because it's a superhero movie. Ekta Kapoor had cleared this around the same time as her other superhero film, A Flying Jatt. Ekta, takes big decisions, that's why I am a fan of her."



Usually, movie actors don't acknowledge social media trolls, but for this film Diljit Dosanjh is giving credit to a troll because that's where the idea of Super Singh came from, "I got this idea after Jatt And Juliet released. A troll had made a poster and shared it on social media. It had Superman's body and my face. I really liked it, that's when I decided that one day, I would make this! So the idea came because of a troll."



who lives in Canada and how everything changes one day when he gets superpowers.



Super Singh also stars Sonam Bajwa and is scheduled to release on June 16.



