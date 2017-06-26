In Big Win For India, Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin Named Global Terrorist By US

A few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump at the White House, the US Department of State has declared Syed Salahuddin, chief of the terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. Syed Salahuddin operates out of Pakistan.Foreign ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said "it does vindicate India's long standing position on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. It underlines strongly that both India and US face the threat of terrorism and are working together, not in one particular area but globally."The move is seen to signal that the Trump administration will take a tougher stance on Pakistan harbouring terror groups.A US State Department statement on Monday said the order would prohibit US nationals from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin. Also, all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked."In September, 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces" said the US state department explaining the action.The US statement said that the Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.