Rajasthan's Top Babu Says Technology, Media Have Made Their Job Difficult

The advancement of science and technology has not made the working of civil servants easier, rather it has made our job challenging, Rajasthan's top bureaucrat O P Meena said today. Addressing the bureaucrats in Jaipur on the Civil Services Day, the Chief Secretary said the working atmosphere for civil servants today was challenging and that they should work as a team to successfully implement the policies and programmes of the government. "Expectations (from us) have increased. Science and technology has progressed, but they have not simplified or made our work easier. Rather the working atmosphere for us has become more challenging," he said.He said the officers who joined the civil services 25-30 years ago were more fortunate as they did not face the challenges that the present day officers face."You (officers) are less fortunate...those who joined the services 25-30 before were more fortunate. Media was not that powerful like it is today...had no sharp eyes on us. Today, the atmosphere for you (new officers) is challenging," he said.Mr Meena also underlined the attitudinal change among the people towards the civil servants, adding that it was a matter of concern."There is a change in people's outlook towards civil servants. It can be a cause of concern for us. There is no dispute or issue on our functioning, but people talk about our behaviour and sometimes question it," he said.Additional Chief Secretary Public Works department D B Gupta, Secretary to CM K K Pathak and ADG Crime P K Singh gave presentations on the challenges before civil servants.