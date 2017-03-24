Not On Our Flights: Airline Association Bans Sena MP Who Turned Violent

Highlights Sena MP hit Air India staff member with sandal, brags "I did it 25 times" Was upset about no business class seat, though plane was all-economy Sena says it is determining facts, will decide action

An association of airlines has decided that Ravindra Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MP who assaulted a staff member of Air India, will not be allowed on flights, say sources.Mr Gaikwad, displaying no remorse over hitting the Air India staff member so badly that his spectacles broke, told reporters yesterday, "I hit him 25 times with my slipper."The member of parliament from Osmanabad in Maharashtra was livid that he had not been given a business class seat on the flight from Pune to Delhi. Except that the plane was all-economy, a fact that had been conveyed to the politician's office in advance. To ensure VIP treatment, he was seated in the front row.That was not good enough. When the plane landed, Mr Gaikwad refused to leave the plane. When Duty Manager Shiv Kumar arrived in the cabin to persuade him to end his protest, the politician turned violent."God save our country if this is the culture of our politicans and MPs," the Air India employee wrote in his complaint.Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has sought a report to determine the facts before he decides on what happens next for Mr Gaikwad.The party said that it does not tolerate violence.