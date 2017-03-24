Not On Our Flights: Airline Association Bans Sena MP Who Turned Violent

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 24, 2017 10:34 IST
19 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Not On Our Flights: Airline Association Bans Sena MP Who Turned Violent

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was upset about no business class seat, though the plane was all-economy.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sena MP hit Air India staff member with sandal, brags "I did it 25 times"
  2. Was upset about no business class seat, though plane was all-economy
  3. Sena says it is determining facts, will decide action
An association of airlines has decided that Ravindra Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MP who assaulted a staff member of Air India, will not be allowed on flights, say sources. 

Mr Gaikwad, displaying no remorse over hitting the Air India staff member so badly that his spectacles broke, told reporters yesterday, "I hit him 25 times with my slipper."

The member of parliament from Osmanabad in Maharashtra was livid that he had not been given a business class seat on the flight from Pune to Delhi. Except that the plane was all-economy, a fact that had been conveyed to the politician's office in advance. To ensure VIP treatment, he was seated in the front row.

That was not good enough. When the plane landed, Mr Gaikwad refused to leave the plane. When Duty Manager Shiv Kumar arrived in the cabin to persuade him to end his protest, the politician turned violent.  

"God save our country if this is the culture of our politicans and MPs," the Air India employee wrote in his complaint.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has sought a report to determine the facts before he decides on what happens next for Mr Gaikwad. 

The party said that it does not tolerate violence.

Trending

Share this story on

19 Shares
ALSO READWhen Mulayam Singh's Chhoti Bahu Aparna Yadav Met Yogi Adityanath
shiva sena MPFederation of Indian AirlinesRavindra Gaikwadbanned

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBeauty And The BeastMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of Aarah

................................ Advertisement ................................