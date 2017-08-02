India Insisted On Dues From Global Sources To Fight Climate Change: Government

India has insisted on its rightful dues from international sources in its fight against climate change and any statement to the contrary is "factually incorrect", the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

All India | | Updated: August 02, 2017 01:28 IST
India insisted on its rightful dues from international sources in its fight against climate change.

US President Donald Trump, after pulling out from the Paris agreement, had argued that India would get billions of dollars for meeting its commitment under the pact and also double its coal-fired power plants, gaining a financial advantage over the United States.

Replying to a question, the Environment Ministry said that a major part of India's climate actions are funded from domestic sources and external sources have contributed "very little".

The government said that in light of the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), based on historical emissions, developed countries are required to assist developing countries in climate actions.

"India has insisted on its rightful dues from international sources of funding but continues to take action as per resource availability," it said.

 

