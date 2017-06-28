Americans Now Form Over 50% Of Wipro Workforce In US

: Americans now constitute 50 per cent of the Wipro workforce in the US, making it the first major Indian IT company to cross the benchmark that could help it get rid of some of the punitive provisions of Congressional legislations with regard to hiring foreign workers on H-1B visas.Over the past six months, Wipro hired over 1,600 employees by attracting and nurturing local talent to drive innovation and help transform clients' businesses into digital enterprises, Wipro said in a statement."Wipro has a steadfast commitment towards local communities where we are present. We will continue to build a strong local talent pool with diverse skill sets and make strategic investments in close proximity to our clients to serve them better," said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Wipro's chief executive Officer & Executive Director.Wipro which has invested over $2 billion in the US in the last one decade, of late has been focused on creating jobs in the US underscoring its strategy to build a deep reservoir of local talent based out of centres close to its clients.During FY16-17, over 3,000 locals joined Wipro and today, the company has a workforce of over 14,000 in the US, a media statement said, adding that it will continue to recruit from top universities to build on the momentum of hiring locally in the US.Wipro, which counts nearly 300 of the largest employers and innovators in the US as its clients, also hires laterally for senior positions at the company.Wipro has over 40 facilities across 23 states in the US that are located in close proximity to clients.It has over 1,000 employees each in the states of Florida, California, Georgia and Texas where it has established local delivery centres.Recently, the company added two multi-client delivery centres: a new hub to create advanced digital offerings in Mountain View, California and another in Farmington Hills, Michigan, staffed predominantly by local talent to offer engineering services to our clients mainly in the automotive segment.Plans are also afoot to expand the existing centres in Tampa and Dallas, a statement by the company said.