1 Dead, 30 Missing As Bridge Collapses In Goa, Navy Called For Rescue Ops

The bridge caved in when the state Fire And Emergency Services personnel were rescuing a youth who had jumped into the river apparently in a suicide bid.

Goa | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2017 21:45 IST
Some of those who fell into the river managed to swim ashore.

Panaji:  A Portuguese era footbridge located in South Goa's Curchorem area has collapsed this evening and at least 30 people are feared missing according to local reports. 

The Navy has been called in for rescue operations and the Chief Minister is also tracking the situation. 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned in a tweet that he has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. "9 Navy Divers with Geminis boats & associated equipment rush to Curchorem, South Goa bridge collapse site for Search & Rescue operation," the Indian Navy tweeted a short while ago.

The Fire And Emergency Services personnel started searching for others. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

