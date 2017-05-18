1 Dead, 30 Missing As Bridge Collapses In Goa, Navy Called For Rescue Ops

The Navy has been called in for rescue operations and the Chief Minister is also tracking the situation.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned in a tweet that he has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
"9 Navy Divers with Geminis boats & associated equipment rush to Curchorem, South Goa bridge collapse site for Search & Rescue operation," the Indian Navy tweeted a short while ago.
Spoke to Goa CM Shri @manoharparrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 18, 2017
The Fire And Emergency Services personnel started searching for others. Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)