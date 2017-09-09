JNUSU Election 2017 Counting Underway, Results Expected By Sunday; 10 Points The polling to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) elections were conducted yesterday and the counting started late in the night.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JNUSU election results 2017: Students are waiting for results announcements New Delhi: The polling to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) elections were conducted yesterday and the counting started late in the night. The JNUSU student union is currently held by the AISA in alliance with the SFI. According to IANS, a total of 4,639 votes were polled - 58.69 per cent of the total strength - in the election which took place at 14 booths across the JNU campus between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m yesterday. The counting has started yesterday and may continue for more than 24 hours.



Initially, the votes polled in various schools - School of Social Sciences (SSS), SIS (School of International Studies) and School of Languages (SL) are important - will be counted and then the central panel - president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary - votes counting will start.

JNUSU results 2017: Counting is underway, results expected by Sunday

1. Though official results declaration date is September 11, the final results are expected to be out by Sunday early morning.



2. An activist from left alliance said the early results may favour ABVP, but, they are expecting a turn around as it happens every time when the big and populous schools' counting start.



3. For the president's post, there are seven candidates are in the fray including Geeta Kumari from AISA-SFI-DSF alliance, Nidhi Tripathi from the ABVP, Aparajita Raja from AISF, Shabana Ali from BAPSA and M D Farooque Alam who is an independent candidate.



4. All student groups have fielded women candidates for the post of President this year.



5. The Left alliance (SFI-AISF-DSF), the radical left All India Students' Association (AISA), the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI), and the Birsa-Ambedkar-Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) are the prominent groups in the fray.



6. BAPSA is known to be a staunch opponent of the Left parties in the campus with the Bahujan- minorities-Dalit politics and was only second to them in the previous union election, leaving the ABVP behind.



7. Ahead of the JNUSU polls, during the traditional and presidential debate, independent candidate M D Farooque Alam stole the show at the night-long event as he kept the audience hooked with his witty speech and hit out at student political outfits for indulging in ideological wars.

JNUSU results 2017: As counting is underway, some big business is happening around the counting center

8. According to an ABVP activist, ABVP was able to win their traditional strongholds like School of Environment Sciences (2 seats from total 3), School of life Sciences (all the 3 seats), School of physical Science (1), School of computational & integrative Sciences (1), School of Biotechnology (1) and Special Centre of Sanskrit studies (1) in councilor posts.



9. During presidential debate, the presidential candidates raised several issues ranging from mob lynching, disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, several policies of NDA government, UGC notification on seat cuts, gender justice, Triple Talaq, murder of Gauri Lankesh, hostel problem and placements in the campus.



10. Before the



(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)



Click here for more



The polling to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) elections were conducted yesterday and the counting started late in the night. The JNUSU student union is currently held by the AISA in alliance with the SFI. According to IANS, a total of 4,639 votes were polled - 58.69 per cent of the total strength - in the election which took place at 14 booths across the JNU campus between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m yesterday. The counting has started yesterday and may continue for more than 24 hours.Initially, the votes polled in various schools - School of Social Sciences (SSS), SIS (School of International Studies) and School of Languages (SL) are important - will be counted and then the central panel - president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary - votes counting will start.. Though official results declaration date is September 11, the final results are expected to be out by Sunday early morning.. An activist from left alliance said the early results may favour ABVP, but, they are expecting a turn around as it happens every time when the big and populous schools' counting start.. For the president's post, there are seven candidates are in the fray including Geeta Kumari from AISA-SFI-DSF alliance, Nidhi Tripathi from the ABVP, Aparajita Raja from AISF, Shabana Ali from BAPSA and M D Farooque Alam who is an independent candidate.. All student groups have fielded women candidates for the post of President this year.. The Left alliance (SFI-AISF-DSF), the radical left All India Students' Association (AISA), the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI), and the Birsa-Ambedkar-Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) are the prominent groups in the fray.. BAPSA is known to be a staunch opponent of the Left parties in the campus with the Bahujan- minorities-Dalit politics and was only second to them in the previous union election, leaving the ABVP behind.. Ahead of the JNUSU polls, during the traditional and presidential debate, independent candidate M D Farooque Alam stole the show at the night-long event as he kept the audience hooked with his witty speech and hit out at student political outfits for indulging in ideological wars.. According to an ABVP activist, ABVP was able to win their traditional strongholds like School of Environment Sciences (2 seats from total 3), School of life Sciences (all the 3 seats), School of physical Science (1), School of computational & integrative Sciences (1), School of Biotechnology (1) and Special Centre of Sanskrit studies (1) in councilor posts.. During presidential debate, the presidential candidates raised several issues ranging from mob lynching, disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, several policies of NDA government, UGC notification on seat cuts, gender justice, Triple Talaq, murder of Gauri Lankesh, hostel problem and placements in the campus.. Before the presidential debate on September 6, the campus witnessed School General Body Meetings (GBM) and University General Body Meeting (UGBM) in last two weeks.(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)Click here for more Education News