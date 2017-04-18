JEE Main 2017: Answer Key And OMR Sheets Will Be Released Shortly, Check At Jeemain.nic.in

New Delhi:  JEE Main 2017 Answer Key will be released shortly! This is a great news for all candidates who had appeared for the exam on 2 April 2017 in offline mode. The Board will also release the scanned copies of the OMR sheets of the candidates who had appeared for the exam. In order to view/ challenge the answer key and recorded responses of Paper 1 candidates shall have to go to the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nic.in. In addition to this, the Board will also give an option to candidates to challenge "the recorded responses if these differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR sheet".  The link for this will be available till 22 April 2017 (up to 11.59 pm). Challenges have to be submitted online and not through any other means.

For submitting the responses candidates have to pay Rs 1000 per response or per question. Candidates can deposit this fee using credit/ debit card, Paytm and SBI Buddy. The responses can be submitted till 22 April 2017.

Important Points
Responses, if any must be submitted at the earliest
Server issues, if arises, must be handled with patience. In such cases access the website during off peak hours.
Collect all relevant candidates information related to the JEE Main 2017 before starting for answer key retrieval

Candidates should note that links have been opened for answer keys on the JEE Main portal; however they haven't been activated yet. Candidates must wait for the links to be activated.
JEE Main 2017 Answer Key Portal


