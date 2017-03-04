Art Students From Massachusetts College of Art And Design Visit Kochi-Muziris Biennale

EMAIL PRINT Art Students From Massachusetts College of Art And Design Visit Kochi-Muziris Biennale New Delhi: The students and faculty of Boston-based Massachusetts College of Art and Design in the United States recently visited the third edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB). The visit aimed at exploring the possibilities of crossovers between different art disciplines. The visiting faculty members and students were taken for a tour of Aspinwall House, the primary venue for the event. Before the visit, KMB co-founder Bose Krishnamachari briefed the 17 member group about the Biennale and Sudarshan Shetty's curatorial vision.



