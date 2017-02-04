AMU Court Recommends Panel Of Three Names For New Vice Chancellor

A special meeting of the AMU Court, the supreme governing body of the Aligarh Muslim University, today recommended a panel of three names to the President of India, in his capacity as Visitor of the University, for the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor. The meeting of the Court recommended Professor Tariq Mansoor, Principal and CMS, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital; Dr Abusaleh Shariff, Executive Director and Chief Scholar, US-India Policy Institute, Washington and Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO, Welcome Trust and DBT India Alliance. The meeting was presided over by the Pro Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Nawab Ibne Saeed Khan of Chattari and Mr Naseem Ahmad, former AMU Vice Chancellor was the Chief Election Officer to conduct the election.Prof Tariq Mansoor secured 94 votes, Dr Abusaleh Shariff secured 90 votes and Dr Shahid Jameel secured 86 votes while Prof Javaid Akhter, AMU Registrar secured 84 votes and Prof Mazahir Kidwai, Vice Chancellor of IIMT University, Meerut secured 36 votes. A total of 130 votes were polled by AMU Court Members, said a release from Aligarh Muslim University.Earlier, the Executive Council of the University drew a panel of five names to the University Court. The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers' Association (AMUTA) had accused the varsity's executive council of flouting norms while drawing up names for the selection of the next Vice Chancellor, claiming that the list includes those facing "serious graft charges". The Secretary of the AMUTA, Mustafa Zaidi, also demanded that the Visitor order a probe into the matter.Meanwhile, AMU Vice Chancellor, Lt Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah (Veteran) expressed satisfaction on the smooth conduct of the election. He added that it is hoped that the new Vice Chancellor will work for the betterment and progress of the University.