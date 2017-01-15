Snow-Covered Gulmarg Buzzing With Tourists Gliding Down Ice

A week after heavy snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, the picturesque Gulmarg slopes are flooded with tourists gliding along the vast stretches of ice on skies undeterred by sub-zero temperature. The temperature is a freezing minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.It is after several years of dry spell, that the icy cold tourist spot is covered with so much snow.Ashwin from Madurai, who came here with 70 other youngsters to learn skiing, said: "I feel lucky that the snow is thick this time. This place is absolutely amazing. Since it is so cold, the snow here is absolutely dry."Locals also bring their children to the skiing points to teach them skiing. Five-year-old Saba readying to glide down the fresh but hard snow, told NDTV: "It feels great to finally learn skiing here."The Indian army has also begun training its men to work in snow-bound areas near the border at its high-altitude warfare school.Gulmarg is said to have one of the finest ski slopes in the world. So skiers across the world travel here. It also plays host to winter sports like ice skating and ice kayaking. This season, India's 12th National Ice-Skating championship were held here from December 30 to January 2.A Bengaluru-based skier is ecstatic to reach here, "Who doesn't want to come to Gulmarg when it's snowing," he exclaimed.For those who long to reach there now and haven't made the trip yet, Meteorological department has some good news. An official from the department said: "We are expecting moderate but widespread rain and snow in the plains and heavier precipitation in the higher reaches because of a western disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir."