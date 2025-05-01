"You Were Warned": Pete Hegseth Slams Iran's "Lethal Support" To Houthis

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth launched a tirade against Iran for its "lethal support" to Yemen's Houthi rebels and warned of "consequences".

"Message to IRAN: We see your lethal support to The Houthis," Hegseth wrote on X.

Message to IRAN:



We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing.



You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing. — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) May 1, 2025

The warning comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and days ahead of a fresh round of US-Iran talks in Rome focused on Iran's nuclear programme. Hegseth also reposted a March message from Donald Trump in which the US President vowed to hold Iran responsible for any Houthi attacks.

On April 28, a US airstrike targeted Yemen's Saada governorate, a known Houthi stronghold. At least 68 people were killed and 47 others injured in the strike, which reportedly hit a facility housing around 100 African migrants, including Ethiopians, Reuters reported.

On April 20, US forces conducted another series of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including the capital Sanaa and the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, with reports indicating over 70 deaths from a prior strike in the same region.

Since March, the US military has hit more than 1,000 Houthi-controlled sites, responding to the group's increased attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis have said their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians who are grappling with Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

Despite Iran's repeated claims that the Houthis operate independently, US officials continue to cite evidence of Tehran's involvement through lethal support, military aid, and strategic direction.

The latest military actions coincide with diplomatic efforts to revive stalled nuclear negotiations. The US and Iran have so far held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Oman, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon in exchange for relief from US sanctions. The next round of talks is scheduled for Saturday in Rome.

The Pentagon has increased its military presence in the region. Six B-2 bombers have been sent to Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean well-positioned for operations in the Middle East. The US has deployed two aircraft carriers and moved air defence systems from Asia to strengthen its forces.

Trump, in an interview with Time Magazine earlier this month, said, "I think we're going to make a deal with Iran," but also said he was ready to take military action should diplomacy fail.