Yemen's Houthis Say Carried Out Missile, Drone Attack On Central Israel

The Iran-backed Houthis fired a ballistic missile at a "military target" in the Tel Aviv area, and also launched a drone towards Ashkelon just north of the Gaza Strip, a statement from the rebel forces said.

Tel Aviv:

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Friday said they had carried out a missile and drone attack on central Israel, after Israel's military said air defences intercepted a missile fired from the country.

