Yemen's Houthis Conduct Drone Attacks On Israel's Tel Aviv: "Goals Achieved"

Yemen's Houthi rebels conducted drone attacks on "vital targets" in Israel's Tel Aviv, backing the Palestinian and Lebanese wars against Israel. The operation achieved its goals as the drones successfully reached their targets, the Houthis said in a statement.

"The Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital target in the Yaffa area "Tel Aviv" in occupied Palestine using several Yaffa drones. The operation successfully achieved its goals, with the drones reaching their targets without the enemy being able to intercept or down them," said statement read.

The armed forces said the attack, which was part of its fifth phase of the "Battle of the Promised Conquest", was in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and Hamas's "Al-Aqsa Flood".

Houthis rebels, who control most parts of Yemen and consider Israel their enemy, entered the war in support of the Hamas after the conflict started in the Middle East last year. They are part of Iran's "Axis of Resistance" against Israel and the United States.

Houthis have fired multiple missiles at Israeli cities while Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Yemen, targeting crucial infrastructure including power plants. Seaports used by Houthi rebels to transfer Iranian weapons also came under attack in recent times.