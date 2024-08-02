Yemen's Houthi Rebels Vow 'Military Response' To Israel Escalation

There has to be a military response to these crimes, a Houthi leader said amid middle east tensions.

The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels vowed a "military response" Thursday to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel.

"There has to be a military response to these crimes, which are shameless and dangerous, and constitute a major escalation by the Israeli enemy," Abdul Malik al-Huthi said in a televised speech.

The Yemeni rebels have been launching drones and missiles at shipping in the Red Sea since November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

Last month, a deadly Huthi drone strike on Tel Aviv prompted Israeli air strikes on Hodeida, impoverished Yemen's lifeline port, that killed nine people and triggered a massive inferno.

The rebel leader described the killing of the Hamas chief as "a flagrant violation of all norms and principles".

He also condemned the killing of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr on Tuesday in a Beirut strike claimed by Israel.

