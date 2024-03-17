X Post Shows Nations That Deny Entry To Israelis, Country Says ''We're Good''

The Israeli passport is currently ranked 20th place on the Henley Passport Index.

The official X handle of the State of Israel has reacted to a post that lists the names of countries that deny entry to Israeli passport holders. Notably, a page called World Of Statistics has named a few countries that don't allow Israeli citizens on their land. These countries are Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen.

Reacting to the list, Israel wrote, ''We'are good.''

See the post here:

According to Israeli law, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran are designated as enemy countries and an Israeli citizen must obtain a special permit from the Israeli Ministry of the Interior to visit these countries. One of the only Middle Eastern nations that allow visa-free travel for Israelis is the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the post has gone viral, generating an array of responses. One social media user reacted to the post and wrote, ''So literally nowhere important.'' Another commented, ''I don't even have an Israeli passport and I don't want to go to those countries.''

A third wrote, ''Blessing in disguise.'' A fourth said, ''The way things are going for Israel, soon Argentina will be the only country Israeli passport is accepted.''

As of 2024, Israeli citizens have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 171 countries and territories, ranking the Israeli passport 20th in the world according to the Henley Passport Index. With a high mobility score, it is one of the best-ranking passports in the world.

Israeli passport holders can travel to numerous countries without the hassle of arranging a visa, such as the majority of European nations, both inside and outside of the European Union, as well as most of Latin America and the Caribbean.

However, to enter the remaining countries, Israeli passport holders must apply for a visa beforehand. Some countries where a visa is required are China, India and the United States.