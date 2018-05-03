WWE's Kane Wins The Republican Primary In Tennessee Mayoral Race: Reliable Source In a battle Tuesday between the two, it looks like Jacobs, who's running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, won.

"A lot of people look at me and say, 'Oh, he's that wrestler guy. That's why people voted for him,'" Jacobs, 51, told Knox News. "That may have gotten my foot in the door with some people. Certainly, the novelty of someone like me running in a race like this, but in the end it was the message."

In the general election, Glenn Jacobs will face off against Democrat Linda Haney.



While his time as a wrestler certainly gave Jacobs a boost in the competition, the mayoral candidate added that what he really brought to the race was change.



"You know, my opponents are fine men, but they're in the government right now and I think someone like me coming in and bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas is something that people look forward to," said Jacobs, who is also known as "the Big Red Machine."



