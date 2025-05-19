Wrestling Star Maxx Justice Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Cycling Home

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Wrestling star Mike Raybeck, known as Maxx Justice, has died at 63. He was struck by a vehicle while cycling home near Chabot College. Raybeck was a key figure in California wrestling and a five-time champion.

Wrestling star Mike Raybeck, best known professionally as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond, has died at the age of 63 after being struck by a vehicle while cycling home from work. The incident took place last week when Mr Raybeck was cycling near Chabot College in Hayward, California.

The six-foot-five, 250lb wrestler was a prominent figure in the California wrestling scene and even competed in three matches for the WWE (then WWF). He started his career at All Pro Wrestling's (APW) Boot Camp, where he became a five-time APW Universal Champion.

"All Pro Wrestling is saddened to learn about the passing of APW Original, Mike Raybeck, professionally known as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond," APW paid tributes in a social media post.

"Adopting the moniker Maxx Justice, he formed the original incarnation of the Border Patrol tag team with fellow APW alumni, Michael Modest. Justice would go on to wrestle internationally in both Mexico and Japan as well as receiving tryouts in WWF (WWE) and WCW."

"Our most sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Maxx Justice! Rest in Power, thank you for your contributions and for helping pave the way."

Tributes pour in

Fans and social media users expressed their shock at the untimely death and paid their condolences to Mr Raybeck's family.



"This sucks, he was really a sweetheart of a guy," said one user while another added: "Saw Maxx Justice at Pinole Valley High back in like 99/00. Dude was legit fr."

A third commented: Rest in Peace Maxx Justice. In the ring, one of the most intimidating men I've ever encountered, but behind the scenes a true sweetheart. Thanks for welcoming me to APW like you did, big man.

Mr Raybeck's contribution was recognised by the Hayward City Council, who held a minute's silence at their latest meeting and lowered flags to half mast.