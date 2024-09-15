World's Top 10 Most-Visited Theme Parks

Disney operates eight of the top 10 most-visited parks globally for the 2023-24 period.

As the global tourism industry continues its recovery from the pandemic, theme parks worldwide are experiencing significant growth. The sector grew by 2.9% in 2024 and 3% in 2023, according to the World Economic Outlook Report.

The latest data from the Theme Index Report by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM Economics & Advisory highlights Disney's continued dominance in the theme park industry. Disney operates eight of the top 10 most-visited parks globally for the 2023-24 period.

Leading the pack, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando retained its title as the most-visited theme park, drawing 17.7 million guests. Disneyland Park in Anaheim followed, with just under 17.2 million visitors. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka ranked third with 16 million attendees, while Tokyo Disneyland came fourth, hosting 15 million visitors.

Overall, theme park attendance surged by 23% in 2023, with over 240 million visitors, marking a notable increase from the previous year. The top 10 theme parks alone contributed significantly to this rise, with the combined total for the top 10 theme park operator groups reaching 512.3 million visitors.

World's 10 most-visited theme parks in 2023-24:

Rank Theme Park Location Attendance (in millions)

Disney's Magic Kingdom Orlando, Florida, USA 17.7

Disneyland Park Anaheim California, USA 17.3

Universal Studios Japan Osaka, Japan 16.0

Tokyo Disneyland Tokyo, Japan 15.1

Shanghai Disneyland Shanghai, China 14.0

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom Zhuhai, China 12.5

Tokyo DisneySea Tokyo, Japan 12.4

EPCOT Orlando, USA 12.0

Paris Disneyland Park Marne-la-Vallee, France 10.4

Disney's Hollywood Studios Orlando, USA 10.3



Chinese theme parks saw dramatic increases in attendance due to eased Covid restrictions. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom saw a 184.5% rise in visitors, Zigong Fantawild Dino Kingdom saw a 178% increase, Shanghai Disneyland experienced a 164% boost, Chimelong Paradise observed a 142% uptick, and Universal Studios Beijing saw a 109% gain.

In a historic first, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi entered the global top 25 theme parks, securing the 17th spot with 1.75 million annual visitors, underscoring the growing appeal of Middle Eastern attractions.