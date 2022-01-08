World's Most Powerful Space Telescope Fully Deployed In Space: NASA

"The final wing is now deployed," NASA said on Twitter

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said.

"The final wing is now deployed," NASA said on Twitter, adding the team was now working "to latch the wing into place, a multi-hour process".

