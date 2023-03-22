This Year, World Water Day Is All About “Accelerating Change” 

It is said to be the most important UN-hosted event on water supply in 50 years.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 to highlight the importance of fresh drinking water. World Water Day is organised by United Nations-Water and its many members and partners, including World Health Organisation (WHO). In addition to highlighting the global water crisis, World Water Day aims to support achieving Sustainable Water and Sanitation for all by 2030. Individuals, families, students and communities are also encouraged to make a commitment to change the way water is used, consumed and managed on a daily basis.



World Water Day 2023 Theme

This year's World Water Day theme is “accelerating change.” Through the Water Action Agenda, WHO claimed that it is committing to “accelerating professionalised water supply and sanitation services through capacity building in regulation for dramatic improvements in water, sanitation, and hygiene in health care facilities.”



A UN 2023 Water Conference will also take place this year on March 22 to March 24 in New York. It is said to be the most important United Nations-hosted event on water supply, sanitation and hygiene in some 50 years. The vision for the conference, as mentioned by WHO, is to “fundamentally understand, value and manage water, sanitation and hygiene better” and take the concerned actions to achieve the internationally agreed water, sanitation and health-related goals and targets.

“It will result in a summary of proceedings from the UNGA President that will feed into the 2023 session of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF),” WHO stated.





