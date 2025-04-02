Won't "Rush Into Action" Over Impending Trump Tariffs: UK Finance Minister

Britain's finance minister on Wednesday said the UK will not "rush into action" over impending US tariffs, as the government hopes to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.

"The prize on offer is a good economic agreement between us and the United States; we won't do anything to put that in jeopardy," finance minister Rachel Reeves told a parliamentary committee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)