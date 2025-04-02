Advertisement

Won't "Rush Into Action" Over Impending Trump Tariffs: UK Finance Minister

"The prize on offer is a good economic agreement between us and the United States; we won't do anything to put that in jeopardy," finance minister Rachel Reeves said.

Read Time: 1 min
Trump will announce the "Liberation Day" tariffs later tonight.
London:

Britain's finance minister on Wednesday said the UK will not "rush into action" over impending US tariffs, as the government hopes to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.

"The prize on offer is a good economic agreement between us and the United States; we won't do anything to put that in jeopardy," finance minister Rachel Reeves told a parliamentary committee. 

