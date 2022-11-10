Woman Gets 3 Rings Stuck On Her Finger Removed After 15 Years: ''The Relief''

She was finally able to remove them with the help of a jewellery retailer

We have all been there--every once in a while, rings get stuck on fingers, and it becomes quite painful or uncomfortable to remove them. There could be several reasons as to why a ring refuses to come off. It could be either because the ring was forcefully pushed onto the finger or could also be the result of changing body structure or weight gain. One such anguished woman's story has come to the fore wherein three rings were stuck on her finger for over 15 years, holding her hostage. To make matters worse, all the three metal rings were jammed on the same finger. Thankfully, she was finally able to remove them with the help of a jewellery retailer and his tools, Unilad reported. Phew, the relief!

A video of the incident recounting the woman's ordeal was first shared on TikTok page, @jewelleryforever, as reported by Unilad. The retailer in the video explained that the woman had never taken the rings off in 15 years. To remove it, the retailer took the help of a special device which was placed underneath the rings, to cut the metal band.

Before seeking help from the retailer, the woman had also tried to have cut them off at the hospital. However, the hospital wasn't able to help her as a ring stuck on a finger isn't exactly classified as an emergency. "Also, she said she went to her doctor in the hospital but they were not able to help her and they told her you'll have to look for a jeweller. The hospital will not do that service unless it's a real emergency," the retailer explained in the video, as reported by Unilad.

When the rings finally came off, the woman was left with a huge mark on her finger. The jeweller explained it would take weeks for her finger to heal and get back to normal shape.

The internet is full of various tricks to help people, if they ever find themselves in a similar situation. It's advisable to wear a ring that is not too tight, or either use some lotion or oil if it feels jammed. The string method, which helps to compress the swelling and gently remove the ring is also highly recommended. However, it should be noted that one shouldn't apply these methods if the finger is swollen or painful, and instead seek medical help.