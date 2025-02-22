Advertisement

Will Urge Trump Not To Make Allies "Suffer" With Tariffs: Macron

Since taking office last month, Trump has announced new tariffs across a range of sectors, sparking protests from allies Canada, Mexico, the EU and others.

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.
Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he will urge US President Donald Trump to avoid making allies "suffer" by imposing new tariffs on their goods.

"I will explain to him that between allies, you don't make each other suffer with tariffs," Macron said during a visit to the French Agriculture Show ahead of a meeting Monday in Washington with Trump who has threatened to impose tariffs on a number of EU products.

"I will talk to him about this because we need to calm things down," Macron said. "Agriculture is one of France's great export businesses."

