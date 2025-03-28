Will Strike Everywhere In Lebanon Against Any Threat To Israel: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday that Israel will "strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat", after the first strike on south Beirut since a November ceasefire with militants Hezbollah.

"The equation has changed... we will not allow any fire on our communities," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We will continue to enforce the ceasefire with force, strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat to the State of Israel, and ensure that all our residents in the north return safely to their homes," he added.

