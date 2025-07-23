"Will Boost Indian Tourist Arrivals": Ex Maldives President On PM Modi's Visit

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the island nation will significantly boost tourism from India and reaffirm bilateral ties.

"When relations are strong, everyone benefits. I believe that the Prime Minister's visit will further boost Indian tourist arrivals to the Maldives," Nasheed told ANI in an exclusive conversation ahead of PM Modi's two-day visit for the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations.

Nasheed also highlighted that the Hanimadu Airport project, being built with Indian financial assistance, is nearing completion and will improve air connectivity between southern Indian cities and northern Maldives.

"Hanimadu Airport would be just a little over an hour from most of the southern Indian cities. There is a big opportunity for both countries to benefit," he said.

Speaking on the broader economic partnership, Nasheed credited India with preventing a financial crisis in the Maldives during difficult times.

"If not for India, we would have gone default," he said, stressing that Indian assistance had played a critical role in ensuring economic stability.

"Indian assistance and partnership in the Maldives are deeply valued and have played a critical role during our challenging times. With mounting financial difficulties and substantial debt repayment obligations, India's timely support helped us avoid default and maintain stability," Nasheed added.

He said the India-Maldives economic partnership is built on trust and regional solidarity, which reinforces resilience between neighbouring countries.

Nasheed pointed out that the Maldives has long followed an 'India-first' foreign policy, though election cycles in the past have sometimes tilted its direction.

"We have always maintained an India-first foreign policy in the Maldives. But in the past, election cycles have sometimes caused our foreign policy to swing between a strong pro-China stance and a strong pro-India stance," he said.

However, he added that democracy in the Maldives has now allowed for a more stable and consistent foreign policy, firmly centred on India.

"Today, unlike before, across the spectrum of Maldivian politics, the approach is firmly India-first," he said.

Nasheed stated that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit reaffirms India's strategic commitment to its long-standing partnership with the Maldives, particularly given the country's strategic location in the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Modi will be in the Maldives from July 25 to 26 at the invitation of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. He will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the guest of honour.

In a departure message shared on X, PM Modi said, "Day after tomorrow, 25th July, I will be in the Maldives at the invitation of the President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. I am honoured to be taking part in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This year we also mark 60 years of India-Maldives diplomatic relations. The talks with President Muizzu will certainly add momentum to bilateral ties across diverse sectors."

Day after tomorrow, 25th July, I will be in the Maldives at the invitation of the President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. I am honoured to be taking part in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This year we also mark 60 years of India-Maldives diplomatic relations. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2025

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with President Muizzu to review progress on the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. The visit is seen as an opportunity to reset bilateral relations, which had seen strain in recent months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)