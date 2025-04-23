Why Pope Francis Never Visited Homeland Argentina During His 12-Year Papacy

Pope Francis travelled across continents, visiting 68 countries, including war zones, during his 12-year papacy, but he never returned to his homeland, Argentina. The country was close to his heart, but Pope Francis often said paying a visit was difficult.

Whenever he was asked about his return to Argentina, he'd say, "I spent 76 years in Argentina. That's enough, isn't it?" Pope Francis said he didn't want politicians to use his visit for their benefit, according to The New York Times.

Sebastian Morales, a resident of Buenos Aires, said, "He didn't want any president to wrap themselves in his cloak, to say, 'I'm the one who brought the pope.'"

In 2017, there were reports that the Pope would visit Argentina as a part of his trip to Chile. But it never happened due to scheduling issues.

Last year, he flirted with the idea again but was worried about the political implications, according to The Times.

In a 2023 interview, he said, "There's no refusal to go. No, not at all. The trip was planned; I'm open to the opportunity."

Pope Francis had a rocky relationship with Argentina. As an archbishop, his views clashed with the then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who supported same-sex marriage.

He was also against some of the policies of another President, Mauricio Macri. In 2020, he strongly opposed the legalisation of abortion by President Alberto Fernandez.

Pope Francis also had a strained relationship with the current president, Javier Milei. Before taking over office, he often insulted Mr Francis, calling him "imbecile." Later, Mr Milei apologised to him and the two met at the Vatican City last year.

Roberto Carles, a lawyer who had close ties with Pope Francis and served as Argentina's ambassador to Italy from 2020 to 2023, said that the pope felt frustrated because his actions or gestures meant to have a universal message were connected to local politics or issues specific to Argentina.

He said, "It bothered him that things he did, which clearly had a broader, universal meaning, were often seen as directed at local politics or the specific reality of our country."

Marcela Gimenez, 73, a retired perfume saleswoman, said, "Even if Francis was worried that a visit would become a political issue, he should have been above all that," adding, "With everything he did here, I really can't understand it."

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness, the Vatican announced on Monday.