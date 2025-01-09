The resignation of Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau has sparked intense discussions among immigration experts about the future of international students there. Many experts view Trudeau's tenure from 2015 to 2023 as a golden era for international students, particularly Indians, who greatly benefited from liberal immigration policies.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), approximately 1.3 million Indian students received study permits between 2015 and 2024. In 2015, only 31,920 Indian students held study permits, accounting for 14.5% of the total international student population. By 2023, this number surged to 278,250, representing 40.7% of the total international student population.

However, new measures introduced by the Canadian government, such as capping the number of international students and tightening study permit processes, have led to a 4% decline in Indian students receiving study permits in 2024. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who, at the age of 20 already had a roadmap for Canada, has been critical of Trudeau's handling of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program, stating that "the government has destroyed the TFW program."

Poilievre plans to preserve the program for the agricultural sector but block temporary foreign workers where they are taking jobs from Canadians. He has also criticised Trudeau's decision to scale back immigration levels, saying "Trudeau's last-minute pre-election reversal cannot be believed. He can't fix the immigration system that he broke."

With Poilievre likely to become a major player in the upcoming election, his promises on immigration are expected to be a significant issue. He has pledged to restore Canada's once-effective immigration system and ensure it is better managed in the future. If Poilievre assumes office, international students may face increased challenges due to healthcare, job, and housing availability, making permits for studying in Canada harder to obtain.

The potential changes to Canada's immigration policies under Poilievre's leadership may significantly impact Indian students and immigrants. With Poilievre's proposal to tie immigration rates to job availability, healthcare, and housing, it may become more challenging for Indians to obtain study permits or permanent residency. The eligibility criteria for work programs may also be revised, reducing chances of permanent residency.

The increase in competition for admission to Canadian universities and colleges may also pose a challenge for Indian students. With the government's plan to cap the number of international students, Indian students may face stiffer competition for limited spots. Moreover, the tightening of study permit processes may lead to longer processing times and stricter eligibility criteria, making it harder for Indian students to pursue their educational goals in Canada.

Furthermore, Poilievre's plan to "block temporary foreign workers where they are taking jobs from Canadians" may also impact Indian immigrants working in Canada. This could lead to a reduction in job opportunities for Indian immigrants, making it harder for them to support themselves and their families. Overall, the potential changes to Canada's immigration policies under Poilievre's leadership may create significant challenges for Indian immigrants and students seeking to make a new life in Canada.

