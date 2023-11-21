Why They Call Argentina's President-Elect Javier Milei The 'Chainsaw Man'

Mr Milei has pledged "drastic changes" to address Argentina's "tragic reality" of widespread poverty.

Argentina has elected a far-right leader with a distinctive persona - the 'chainsaw man', Javier Milei to be its president. He emerged from obscurity in 2020, riding on the frustrations of a generation facing an unstable economy. Mr Milei's quick rise indicates a major change in Argentine politics. His 'make the country great again' approach draws parallels to similar movements seen in other parts of the world, best embodied by the politics of Donald Trump.

Why is Javier Milei called the ‘Chainsaw Man'?

Javier Milei was given the name "Chainsaw Man" as part of his distinctive campaign style. The use of a chainsaw as a symbol was his way of symbolizing the need to “cut through” government bureaucracy and eliminate waste. The 53-year-old politician expressed that the power tool represented his commitment to "shred" unnecessary spending.

Argentina is about to take a chainsaw to socialism courtesy of Javier Milei!pic.twitter.com/PJmzWFYuIo — Paul A. Szypula ???????? (@Bubblebathgirl) November 19, 2023

Mr Milei incorporated the chainsaw into various gestures during his rallies. From cutting through red tape barriers to symbolically "breaking down" a cardboard model of the Argentine government, the chainsaw became a dynamic part of his communication strategy.

Chainsaw Man Javier Milei is Argentina's new president. pic.twitter.com/dxzLutatzt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 19, 2023

“Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins. Today is a historic night for Argentina,” Mr Milei said after his victory, as reported by The Guardian. He pledged "drastic changes" to address Argentina's "tragic reality" of high inflation and widespread poverty. He conveyed a message to the international community, vowing that Argentina would reclaim its deserved place in the world, a position he believes the country should never have lost.

Javier Milei is not just interested in economics and politics; he loves music too. He used to be the lead singer in a Rolling Stones cover band called Everest and enjoys tunes from Bob Marley and Verdi. Before entering politics, he gained fame as an economic expert on Argentine TV, talking about everything from inflation to more unexpected topics like tantric sex. His straightforward and often uninhibited manner of expressing himself made him a known face in the country.