Why Indian Students See US As Top Choice For STEM Despite Visa Troubles

The United States has increased the level of challenges for Indian students due to stricter immigration policies. As reports from American universities revoking student visas float around, the announcement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding screening of visa applicants' social media adds another layer of fresh concern for the students and their families.

However, these stumbling blocks do not hamper Indian students' interest in US higher education, especially in fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes and developing fields such as artificial intelligence (AI). This is because the US has an unparalleled advanced research environment, exposure around the world, work opportunities after studies and access to cutting-edge industries, per experts.

“There has been an almost 2x increase in the many applied-AI programmes that universities have launched in the last two years. Traditional STEM programmes also remain relevant, with computer science, data science, and engineering in strong positions. All of these align well with employment opportunities. Business programmes with strong analytics or tech integration are also in demand,” Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, told the Times Of India.

In fact, the enrollment of students in US institutions was up 23 per cent in 2023-2024 as compared to the previous year. However, 2025 brings with itself uncertainties due to the ever-changing US immigration policy.

“Students are asking more questions than before about immigration policies, job prospects, and the broader political climate. The US is still seen as a top destination, but there's a growing need for clarity around long-term pathways,” Chaturvedi added.

Students are, however, more cautious about navigating the visa process, experts say. They are also keeping alternative countries as backup plans.

“The US is a sought-after destination for international education due to its academic reputation, state-of-the-art research facilities, industry-relevant programmes, access to quality education and a diverse network of opportunities. Students who are inclined towards the STEM fields tend to prefer the US as their first choice given its booming ecosystem,” said Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia and Mauritius at IDP Education, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to Mr Kumar, although there's a dip in interest this year due to the stringent immigration policies, the demand will catch up in the coming months.

Regarding the three-year Optional Practical Training (OPT) period that STEM graduates get, Adarsh Khandelwal, co-founder and director of Collegify, said that is also a major attraction for STEM graduates, “The presence of global recruiters, Fortune 500 internships, startup ecosystems around US campuses, and curriculum flexibility, are a magnet for ambitious minds.”

Mr Khandelwal said that there has been a 22% increase in applicants to the top 50 US universities.

Meanwhile experts suggest students to make early decisions and act early to be prepared, “This is shaping up to be an unpredictable year on the immigration front, and I'm advising students to be proactive and strategic. They should apply for their visa as early as possible to allow room for contingencies, including potential reapplications. Second, they need to be meticulous with documentation and prepare thoroughly for the visa interview,” said Nistha Tripathi, founder of Scholar Strategy and 24NorthStar.

“US immigration officers take social media and political affiliations seriously. So it's advisable to keep your digital and real world footprint clean and focused on academics,” she said, cautioning students to be careful about their online presence.

Per recent trends, the courses of study most popular with Indian students include, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, robotics, engineering, biomedical sciences, environmental studies, business, and finance.

