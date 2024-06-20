Who Is Suhas Subramanyam, Indian-American Who Won A Democratic Primary

As a parent of two young daughters, the 37-year-old envisions a better world for future generations.

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam has clinched the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat in Virginia, emerging victorious over 11 other contenders, including fellow Indian-American Krystle Kaul. "Samosa Caucus" -- the group of Indian-Americans in US Congress -- has a strong chance of getting another member next year after his victory.

Here are 5 facts about Suhas Subramanyam:

Suhas Subramanyam, who became the first Indian-American, South Asian, and Hindu elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and subsequently to the Virginia State Senate in 2023, is now vying for a seat in the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, which boasts a significant Indian-American population. "I want to ensure that everyone has a shot at the American dream," remarked Suhas Subramanyam in an interview earlier this year with PTI. He now advances to the general election where he faces Republican candidate Mike Clancy

As a parent of two young daughters, the 37-year-old envisions a better world for future generations.

Mr Subramanyam, who also serves as a lawyer, previously worked as a White House technology policy advisor, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Born in Houston to parents from Bengaluru and Chennai who immigrated to the US seeking a better life, Mr Subramanyam credits their success to hard work and education. Reflecting on the 'American dream', he believes, "Everyone should have the opportunity to build a successful business or contribute to one, and economic empowerment starts with education.

Currently endorsed by Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Waxton, Mr Subramanyam's campaign is bolstered by his commitment to inclusive policies and proactive governance.

The "Samosa Caucus," a group of Indian-American Democrats in the House of Representatives, now includes Ami Bera and Ro Khanna from California, Pramila Jayapal from Washington State, Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois, and Shri Thanedar from Michigan.