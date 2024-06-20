Who Is Suhas Subramanyam, Indian-American Who Won A Democratic Primary

New Delhi:
Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam has clinched the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat in Virginia, emerging victorious over 11 other contenders, including fellow Indian-American Krystle Kaul. "Samosa Caucus" -- the group of Indian-Americans in US Congress -- has a strong chance of getting another member next year after his victory.
Here are 5 facts about Suhas Subramanyam:
- Suhas Subramanyam, who became the first Indian-American, South Asian, and Hindu elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and subsequently to the Virginia State Senate in 2023, is now vying for a seat in the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, which boasts a significant Indian-American population. "I want to ensure that everyone has a shot at the American dream," remarked Suhas Subramanyam in an interview earlier this year with PTI. He now advances to the general election where he faces Republican candidate Mike Clancy
- As a parent of two young daughters, the 37-year-old envisions a better world for future generations.
- Mr Subramanyam, who also serves as a lawyer, previously worked as a White House technology policy advisor, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.
- Born in Houston to parents from Bengaluru and Chennai who immigrated to the US seeking a better life, Mr Subramanyam credits their success to hard work and education. Reflecting on the 'American dream', he believes, "Everyone should have the opportunity to build a successful business or contribute to one, and economic empowerment starts with education.
- Currently endorsed by Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Waxton, Mr Subramanyam's campaign is bolstered by his commitment to inclusive policies and proactive governance.
The "Samosa Caucus," a group of Indian-American Democrats in the House of Representatives, now includes Ami Bera and Ro Khanna from California, Pramila Jayapal from Washington State, Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois, and Shri Thanedar from Michigan.