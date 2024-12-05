Who Is Cryptocurrency Advocate Paul Atkins, Donald Trumps Pick For SEC Chairman

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency advocate and former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioner, as the next chairman of the regulatory body. Trump praised Atkins as a “proven leader for common-sense regulations,” signalling his administration's focus on reforming financial oversight.

Early life and education

Born in Lillington, North Carolina, Paul Atkins grew up in Tampa, Florida. He graduated in 1980 from Wofford College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, earning membership in Phi Beta Kappa and Kappa Alpha Order. He later received his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University School of Law in 1983, where he served as Senior Student Writing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review. Atkins is a member of both the New York and Florida bars.

Legal career and early SEC involvement

Atkins began his career at the New York law firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell, specialising in corporate transactions such as securities offerings and mergers and acquisitions for domestic and international clients. During his tenure, he spent over two years in the firm's Paris office, earning a qualification as a French legal advisor in 1988.

In 1990, Atkins joined the SEC, serving as a staff member for successive chairmen Richard C. Breeden and Arthur Levitt. Under Breeden, Atkins played a major role in improving corporate governance, enhancing shareholder communication and lowering barriers for small and medium-sized enterprises to access capital markets. Under Levitt, Atkins organised investor-focused initiatives, including town hall meetings and the SEC's Consumer Affairs Advisory Committee.

SEC Commissioner

Atkins was appointed the SEC commissioner in July 2002 during the George W. Bush administration, a position he held until August 2008. During this time, he worked under Chairmen Harvey Pitt, William H. Donaldson and Christopher Cox. Known for his emphasis on balancing regulatory innovation with investor protection, Atkins participated in major investigations, including one of the largest Ponzi schemes in US history involving the Bennett Funding Group. He played a big role in stabilising the company's remaining subsidiary, leading efforts to rebuild its operations and increasing its stock value for remaining investors.

As a commissioner, Atkins also displayed crisis management skills during financial instability, focusing on recovering losses for investors and ensuring stricter compliance measures.

Advocacy for digital assets and fintech

After leaving the SEC, Atkins founded Patomak Global Partners, a consultancy firm advising major financial clients, including fintech and cryptocurrency companies. A staunch advocate of digital innovation, Atkins has testified before Congress on restructuring the SEC to eliminate redundancies and reduce regulatory burdens on emerging industries.

His expertise in the evolving digital economy has earned him recognition as a leading voice in the fintech sector. He has consistently championed adopting blockchain technology and developing regulatory frameworks that support innovation while protecting investors.

In December 2016, Atkins participated in a business forum organised by President-elect Trump, where he provided strategic advice on economic policy.

He is married and has three sons.