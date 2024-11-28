Who Is Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, Hindu Leader Arrested In Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, an ISKCON priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on November 25 by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch. The Hindu monk and spiritual leader was arrested on a sedition charge, which stems from his actions at a rally held in Chittagong in October. Accused of disrespecting the Bangladesh flag, the case was lodged under the country's 1860 Penal Code.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, known within the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) community as Sri Chinmay Krishna Prabhu, is an influential religious leader in Bangladesh. As President of Pundarik Dham, an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh, he has long been a voice for those seeking religious freedom and minority protection. He previously held the position of divisional organising secretary for ISKCON in Chattogram. He was born in May 1985 in Karianagar village, located in the Satkania Upazila of Chattogram. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari gained recognition for his skills as a child orator within religious circles. His spiritual journey began at a young age, and by 1997, at just 12 years old, he took diksha (initiation) and joined ISKCON as a brahmachari. Brahmachari's arrest came after a high-profile rally in Chittagong on October 25, 2024. The precise motive behind the charges against Brahmachari remains unclear, but reports indicate that he faces accusations of disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag during a protest rally. Das, along with 18 others, has been charged with sedition. Just days before his arrest, on November 22, he spoke at a rally in Rangpur, denouncing the acts of violence on the Hindu community. On November 26, a Bangladesh court denied Das's bail petition and ordered his detention. A few months ago, Brahmachari was relatively unknown. His rise to prominence began when violence erupted against the Hindu community in Bangladesh and their temples following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August. This turmoil brought the 39-year-old monk into the public eye as he emerged as a key figure advocating for the rights and safety of Hindus in the country. In just a few months, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari has become one of the most prominent leaders of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. In response to Brahmachari's arrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India expressed “deep concern” over the court's decision to deny him bail. An MEA statement emphasised that the arrest occurred against the backdrop of widespread violence against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. The MEA pointed out that these attacks, including arson, looting of minority-owned properties, theft, vandalism, and desecration of temples and deities, have continued unchecked. It was noted that despite these attacks, religious leaders like Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who advocate for peaceful change, are facing charges, while the perpetrators of violence remain unpunished.