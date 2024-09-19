Who Is Anna Sorokin, Debuting On 'Dancing With The Stars' With Ankle Monitor

Anna Sorokin rose to infamy for masquerading as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey.

Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is back in the spotlight, this time for a surprising reason. The Russian-born con artist, whose elaborate scams once shocked the world, is now making headlines for her participation in a reality programme, Dancing With The Stars. Clad in a glittery ankle monitor, Sorokin's debut on the show has been nothing short of a spectacle.

Who is Anna Sorokin?

Anna Sorokin, 33, rose to infamy for masquerading as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey. At her 2019 trial, Sorokin was convicted of defrauding hotels, banks, and other institutions of over $200,000 (around Rs 1.67 crore). She also extracted additional funds from associates and friends whom she deceived on various pretexts.

Sorokin's high-profile fraud led to many media stories and public fascination, culminating in the 2022 Netflix series 'Inventing Anna'.

Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'

Netflix series 'Inventing Anna' delves into Sorokin's dramatic rise and fall through the eyes of Jessica Pressler, the journalist behind the viral 2018 expose. 'Inventing Anna' dramatises Sorokin's life as a con artist and her manipulation of New York's elite. It delves into her elaborate schemes and the ensuing legal battles. It has received widespread attention for its portrayal of Sorokin's audacious lies and the ensuing fallout.

Convictions and legal struggles

In 2019, Sorokin was convicted of theft and grand larceny, sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, and ordered to pay restitution. After serving her sentence, she was released in February 2021 but soon faced immigration issues. She was detained by ICE for overstaying her visa and spent over a year in custody. In October 2022, a judge allowed her to transition to home confinement while she contested her deportation. Despite her legal troubles, Sorokin managed to negotiate terms that permitted her to travel from New York to Los Angeles for 'Dancing With The Stars'.

'Dancing With The Stars' appearance

Anna Sorokin's appearance during the premiere of 'Dancing With The Stars' on September 17 has been marked by her distinctive ankle monitor, which has drawn significant attention. An ankle monitor is a device that is used to track someone's location and movement.

After the premiere, she was quoted as telling The Associated Press, "It's actually not a big issue at all. It's pretty light and I asked them to make it tight so it doesn't dangle. So, it's not so bad."

But despite describing the monitor as light, its presence has become a focal point of her dance performances. Partnered with professional dancer, Ezra Sosa, Sorokin performed to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso song. Sorokin admitted that her performance was not perfect but expressed relief and satisfaction with her experience. She hoped viewers would overlook her past and give her a chance to showcase her abilities.

Public and media reaction

Early reactions to Sorokin's appearance on 'Dancing With The Stars' have been mixed. Some even called her performance lacklustre, with the phrase ‘Anna Delvey's Lackluster DWTS Debut' trending on social media. Despite this, Sorokin remains hopeful about her public image and her efforts to rebuild her life after serving her sentence and fulfilling her restitution obligations.

“Hopefully people will give me, will give me a chance to show what I can do. And I served my time and I repaid my restitution,” she was quoted as saying.