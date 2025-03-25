Who Is Alina Habba, Trump's Lawyer Now Interim US Attorney For New Jersey

US President Donald Trump has appointed his longtime attorney, Alina Habba, as interim Attorney for the District of New Jersey, effective immediately.

Ms Habba, who currently serves as Counselor to the President, replaces John Giordano, whom Trump nominated as US Ambassador to Namibia.

Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, calling it a "great pleasure" to appoint Ms Habba to the role in her home state. Ms Habba responded on X, saying she is "honoured" and vowing to "end the weaponisation of justice."

Who is Alina Habba?